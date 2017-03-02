16,000 homes planned for Sde Dov

The Israel Land Authority (ILA) today presented the Dov Neighborhood plan to the Tel Aviv Planning and Building Commission. The ILA is promoting the plan in cooperation with the Tel Aviv municipality and the Hagush Hagadol managers. Under the proposed plan, after the Sde Dov airport is vacated, 16,000 housing units will be built on the land, 60% of which is owned by the ILA and 40% by private owners. Half of the housing units will be small apartments in both buildings of up to 10 storeys and in high-rises in order to generate as diverse a population as possible in the neighborhood.

The plan accommodates construction of 2,100 affordable apartments in designated areas that will not be subtracted from the areas already designated in the plan. The designated areas allocated for discounted housing will be subtracted from the area designated for residential construction. 50% of those eligible for discounted housing will be local residents, who will benefit from a discount of at least 50% on the cost of the housing, according to criteria set by the Tel Aviv municipality. This is the first substantial case in which the order recently published by the Minister of Finance allowing allocation of up to 50% of the housing units to local residents will be implemented.

The plan also includes 600 protected housing units, half of which will be built by a public concern and half by a private concern. 560 public housing units will also be included in the plan. 3,700 housing units are designated for discounted housing according to a track selected by the Ministry of Finance, on the buyer fixed price format, or on a rental housing format.

The plan also provides for opening the beach in north Tel Aviv and create coastal continuity from the border with Herzliya to Bat Yam by means of a 300-dunam (60-acre) park.

The neighborhood will be connected by many paths that will provide direct access to the coastal park and the sea. The neighborhood will also include a significant amount of business and commercial space. In the next discussion of the plan, the transportation aspects, aspects pertaining to the beach and the marina, and land pollution created by the activity of Sde Dov will be presented.

"The plan presented is a breakthrough, even for Tel Aviv, because it includes a mix of apartments that will allow a broad variety of population groups, including economically disadvantaged people, to live in north Tel Aviv," said Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Meital Lehavi.

"It cannot be taken for granted that over 44% of a project in north Tel Aviv is reserved for special housing for people who could not naturally afford to buy an apartment in north Tel Aviv. I see a change in administration and a significant breakthrough in the ILA's attitude towards the need to provide affordable housing in Tel Aviv, not just in outlying areas, in order to allow a diverse population to benefit from education and employment in central Israel," Lehavi continued.

ILA director Adiel Shimron said, "Together with our activity aimed at increasing the supply of residential housing units, we are constantly acting to increase the existing planning inventory, so that land will be available for residence. The Sde Dov plan is the largest housing reserve in Tel Aviv in particular, and in the Greater Tel Aviv area as a whole."

