Security.World names Agent Vi execs among market influencers

Rosh Ha'ayin-based video analytics solutions company Agent Vi has announced that its CEO Itsik Kattan and its CTO and co-founder Zvika Ashani have been named among the Top 12 Physical Security and Video Surveillance Market Influencers for 2017 by industry publication Security.World. Readers were polled on “who they thought had great insight into the physical security and video surveillance markets, and whose market advice should be followed.”

In recent years, Kattan has been focused on evangelizing the use of video surveillance as the core component for Smart and Safe Cities. He has steered Agent Vi from traditional on-premise installations to a broader adoption of cloud-based video solutions, particularly in the conventional spaces of city municipalities and law enforcement. As part of that vision, Agent Vi has introduced the only true cloud-based video analytics SaaS into the market that enables any camera of any brand and from any geographical region, to connect to Agent Vi’s video analytics service.

Ashani, who co-founded co-founded Agent Vi in 2003, is a recognized expert in the fields of image processing and understanding, video compression, networking infrastructure, server technologies and architectural design, and author and holder of several patents for technologies relating to intelligent video analysis. He is also an authority on Machine Learning and related algorithms, with an emphasis on Deep Learning, and has published articles discussing how Artificial Intelligence (AI) (manifested through Machine Learning) using Deep Learning technology will impact the video analytics market.

Recognition of these Agent Vi executives follows the announcement of Agent Vi as the No. 1 provider of video analytics software, holding the largest market share globally, for the second year in a row.x

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 7, 2017

