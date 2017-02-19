Seebo teams with IBM on Internet-of-Things

Israeli smart products development platform Seebo and IBM have announced a collaboration to bring together the Seebo platform and IBM Watson Internet of Things (IoT). Connecting Seebo's easy-to-use IoT development capabilities with IBM's Watson IoT Platform and Bluemix, the two companies claim, will empower manufacturers to accelerate the delivery of smart products and gain insights from user data. A growing number of manufacturers are connecting their products to the IoT to enhance their product's value and increase revenue streams, IBM and Seebo observe. The complexity of developing smart products - including parallel software, firmware and hardware design, alongside new design and production considerations - often deters manufacturers from pursuing innovation through IoT. The addition of IBM's Watson IoT Platform alongside Seebo's SaaS platform helps to address these obstacles. The collaboration gives manufacturers access to tools to help build smart products quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively as well as out-of-the-box connection with the cloud.

IBM Watson IoT Platform director Neil Postlethwaite said, "Seebo offers a unique set of tools that enable quick time to market for new IoT products in this fast-growing space. IBM sees this collaboration as one which will enable clients to rapidly design and develop their IoT products; while also having the ability to use cognitive capabilities from IBM's IoT and Watson services."

As an IBM Watson IoT business partner, Seebo joins IBM's IoT ecosystem and links the two platforms together for easy use by developers and product managers. Seebo customers can use IBM's capabilities alongside Seebo's innovative hardware simulator and testing app to reduce development costs and accelerate smart product time to market.

Seebo provides companies with end-to-end tools and technology for the development, production and post-launch needs of smart products, enabling product teams to expedite their go-to-market timeline while significantly lowering product lifetime costs. Based in Tel Aviv, Seebo was founded in 2012 by CEO Lior Akavia and COO Liran Akavia.

Lior Akavia said, "In less than an hour of using Seebo's platform, product managers see data from their newly-developed online prototype visualized on the cloud dashboard."

One company taking advantage of the integration is Greengage, a manufacturer of lighting systems. The company is currently developing a smart solution with Seebo to enable remote control and monitoring of livestock houses for farmers, improving productivity and animal welfare management.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 19, 2017

