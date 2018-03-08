Serverless application monitoring co Epsagon raises $4.1m

Israeli serverless application monitoring company Epsagon has announced the completion of a $4.1 million seed round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, StageOne Ventures and Ariel Maislos. The proceeds will be used to expand R&D efforts and develop the Tel Aviv-based company's marketing and sales units.

Founded in 2017 by IDF cyber intelligence unit veterans, Epsagon provides automated end-to-end performance monitoring technology for serverless architectures. The startup has built an artificial intelligence-powered performance monitoring platform for serverless architectures that can predict performance issues before they occur, allowing any company, large and small, to eliminate downtime by proactively identifying and flagging potential problems.

Epsagon’s AI technology swiftly identifies where the problems are located, providing customers with 100% visibility into their systems, enabling them to understand how different events are connected as well as the ability to quickly troubleshoot, and eliminate, issues. Epsagon cofounder and CEO Nitzan Shapira said, “For serverless architecture, the name of the game today is all about understanding what is going on inside your system in a manner which not only gives you the ability to easily troubleshoot when needed, but that can predict problems you don’t even know exist yet. We have built a dedicated solution that answers the unique needs that serverless architectures demand - and the feedback we have received from our pilot customers indicates that we are solving a major challenge for their respective businesses.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 8, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018