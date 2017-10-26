ServiceNow buys Israeli mobile platform co SkyGiraffe

US cloud-based workflow company ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has announced an agreement to acquire Israeli mobile platform company SkyGiraffe. No financial details were disclosed but Israeli media sources are estimating that the purchase price is in the tens of millions of dollars.

With its development center in Ramat Gan, SkyGiraffe was founded by CEO Boaz Hecht and VP R&D Itay Braun and has raised $10.5 million including a $6 million financing round in August 2016. Investors included 500 Startups, Microsoft Ventures, Trilogy Equity Partners and angels.

SkyGiraffe provides a single, secure endpoint for developers to build on top of the its NOW platform, enabling read and write access from enterprise applications such as SAP, Oracle, Salesforce and of course ServiceNow.

Hecht said, “Making our technology native to the ServiceNow platform will deliver a truly mobile-first approach. We’re thrilled to be joining ServiceNow and scaling our technology with one of the industry’s fastest growing enterprise software companies to create better mobile work experiences for millions of people worldwide.”

Following the acquisition, ServiceNow will be able to deliver a native mobile enterprise cloud platform. The acquisition will let ServiceNow customers easily deliver consumer-like mobile experiences for any application built on the Now platform, allowing greater productivity and convenience for employees who want to work mobile-first.

ServiceNow chief product office CJ Desai said, “Our work lives should be as mobile friendly as our consumer lives. With our native mobile platform approach, ServiceNow intends to make getting work done anytime, anywhere through great mobile experiences as easy as hailing a taxi, ordering coffee or booking a dinner reservation.”

ServiceNow expects SkyGiraffe technology to be embedded in the Now Platform in 2018 and the US company hopes to complete the acquisition by the end of 2017.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017