Shai Brosh named as suspect in naval procurement graft affair

Publicity restrictions were lifted today on naming Brig. Gen. (res.) Shai Brosh as the former commander of the Israel Navy commando unit Shayetet 13 who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of involvement in alleged corruption in the procurement of submarines and maritime installation protection vessels. Brosh joins a long list of naval officers and politicians who have been questioned on suspicion of involvement in the affair.

Brosh is suspected is taking bribes and breach of faith. He commanded the Shayetet 13 unit between 1987 and 1991. He later became commander of naval intelligence, a post he held at the time of the ambush of a Shayetet 13 force in Lebanon in 1997 that resulted in twelve dead on the Israeli side, after which he left the post.

After leaving the navy, Brosh became a security consultant. He was the candidate agreed on by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Defense to become chairman of Israel Military Industries but the company's board rejected his candidacy.

In January 2012, Brosh appeared before the Tzemach committee on natural gas exports. He represented German businessman Michael Herzog, and recommended constructing gas installations at sea rather than on land.

Restrictions were lifted yesterday on reporting that Modi Zandberg is the former minister suspected of acting on behalf of state's witness Michael Ganor in passing on bribes to public figures. He himself is suspected of receiving NIS 100,000. The Rishon LeZion Magistrates Court extended his remand for three days. Zandberg served as minister of national infrastructures and minister of science and technology. Another suspect has been named as Rami Tayeb, a political adviser to Minister of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz. He too is suspected of taking bribes and as being an intermediary in bribery, and he too has been remanded for three days. Meanwhile, the police continue to question David Sharan, the former chief of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bureau, in the naval procurement case.

