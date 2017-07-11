Shaked opposes extending Knesset investigatory authority

Knesset House Committee chairman MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) today unexpectedly halted the discussion of a bill to extend the authority of Knesset investigative committees, a matter with direct bearing on the committee investigating the affair of bankrupt businessman Eliezer Fishman. Kisch, who has been saying for the past two weeks that he is determined to go ahead with legislation in the matter, explained that he had been obliged to close the discussion due to objections by Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked (Habayit Hayehudi), who wanted the bill brought before the ministerial legislative committee, which she heads. This committee decides which bills will win cabinet support and for which coalition discipline will be invoked, and which bills will have to go through a long process with poor chances of becoming laws.

RELATED ARTICLES Histadrut opposes Knesset subpoenas for bank workers

Kisch's bill seeks to require public concerns, including public companies listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) (not only banks and financial institutions), to provide an investigative committee with any document it asks for, even if it is classified as secret.

While Kisch is not happy about Shaked's opposition, to say the least, it appears that other coalition members are taking Shaked's side, with the aim of reaching understandings with the regulators, while avoiding legislation. "I think dialogue without legislation should be given a chance, and I expect the regulators to cooperate, and ask the banks to cooperate, too," said coalition chairman MK David Bitan (Likud).

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on July 11, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017