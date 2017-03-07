search
Shekel again strengthening against dollar

7 Mar, 2017 11:27
FXCM Israel: The talk in Israel of the shekel's strength is only spurring the speculators.

The shekel has resumed its recent trend of strengthening against the major currencies. The shekel-dollar rate is down 0.31% in comparison with yesterday's representative rate, at NIS 3.6676/$, and the shekel-euro rate is down 0.36%, at NIS 3.8846/€. 

FXCM Israel says in its market review this morning, "Despite the strengthening of the US dollar on world markets, the dollar-shekel pair is again in retreat. After failing in the attempt to break through the NIS 3.70/$ barrier at the beginning of the week, the pair is again below NIS 3.67/$, pulling the rug from under the Bank of Israel's feet after its intervention in the market last week.

"It appears that the talk in Israel of the shekel's relative strength is only spurring the speculators to continue pushing the exchange rate down. Nevertheless, the pair is oversold, and if the dollar continues to strengthen globally, we may see a reversal on the local market as well.

"On world markets, the dollar has strengthened on the back of the US consumer durables orders figures, which indicated higher than expected growth, of 2%, and also because of the weakness of the euro, which is under heavy pressure because of the elections in France, and recent developments seen boosting the chances  of far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

"During the rest of this week, the dollar will be traded in accordance with the nature of the many macro figures due to be released, chief among them the employment report due Friday. A good new jobs figure for February, especially if it is above 200,000, will boost the chances of the US Federal Reserve deciding to raise interest rates at its meeting later this month."

