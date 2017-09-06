Shekel continues rally against dollar

The shekel is stronger against the dollar as the US currency is hit by North Korean tensions.
The shekel is strengthening in Tel Aviv today against the dollar and weakening against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.17% at NIS 3.562/$ and up 0.26% against the euro at NIS 4.253/€.
Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.419% at NIS 3.568/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.532% at 4.242/€.
The shekel is stronger against the dollar as the US currency is hit by North Korean tensions and foot-dragging in the implementation of President Trump's economic reforms. Meanwhile, after a brief respite the euro has resumed its strong gains of recent months.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 6, 2017
