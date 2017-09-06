Shekel continues rally against dollar

The shekel is strengthening in Tel Aviv today against the dollar and weakening against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.17% at NIS 3.562/$ and up 0.26% against the euro at NIS 4.253/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.419% at NIS 3.568/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.532% at 4.242/€.

The shekel is stronger against the dollar as the US currency is hit by North Korean tensions and foot-dragging in the implementation of President Trump's economic reforms. Meanwhile, after a brief respite the euro has resumed its strong gains of recent months.

