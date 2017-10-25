Shekel continues to lose ground

The shekel is weakening against the dollar and against the euro today. In morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was up 0.21% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.508/$, and up 0.30% against the euro at 4.128/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.286% from Monday at NIS 3.501/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.373% at 4.116/€.

The shekel is weakening for the second successive day after strengthening at the end of last week despite the Bank of Israel Monetary Committee announcement that interest for November will remain at its historic low of 0.1%. This was expected but the Bank of Israel also announced that the interest rate, which has been unchanged since March 2015, will not likely rise until well into 2018, with lower than expected inflation persisting.

However, last week, the Central Bureau of Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) had unexpectedly risen by 0.1% in September. Analysts had predicted a negative CPI reading for September. Even though inflation is running at only 0.1% over the past 12 months, September's reading and the 0.2% rise in August is offering encouragement that the negative inflation that has characterized the Israeli economy for nearly four years is about to end.

