Shekel continues to strengthen

Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
30 Jan, 2017 9:58
The shekel-dollar rate is at its lowest since early October last year.

The shekel has strengthened against the major currencies this morning. The shekel-dollar exchange rate is currently down 0.63% in comparison with Friday's representative rate, at NIS 3.774/$, and the shekel-euro rate is down 0.23%, at NIS 4.0449/€.

FXCM Israel says in its market review this morning: "The dollar-shekel pair continues to break through support levels on its way downwards, and is traded below the NIS 3.77/$ level, the lowest since early October, and this despite the fact that on world markets we saw a degree of recovery in the US dollar at the end of last week.

"The lower than expected growth and private consumption figures released in the US on Friday on the one hand aroused disappointment on the markets, but on the other hand they aroused expectations that US President Trump will put into effect fiscal initiatives aimed at stimulating growth.

"The market's stance towards Trump is at present fairly ambivalent. Some of the executive orders he has signed arouse fears of trade wars breaking out that will damage the global economy, but his intentions of lowering corporate taxation and cutting regulation are regarded positively on the US capital market.

"This week too, the markets will monitor Trump's actions and their reverberations around the world, while the economic diary and company financials will also dictate market sentiment. The main US macro release will be the employment report, due Friday. It is expected to show an additional 175,000 new jobs in January.

"On the technical level, the sharp drop in the shekel-dollar exchange rate last week could actually encourage speculators to buy the dollar at these levels at bring about some upward correction."

