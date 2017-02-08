search
Front > News

Shekel firm as foreign currency reserves top $100b

Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
8 Feb, 2017 11:08
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The shekel-dollar exchange rate is trading at last summer's low-levels despite major foreign currency purchases by the Bank of Israel.

The shekel is strengthening against the dollar and against the euro. In late morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.08% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.75/$, and down 0.16% against the euro at NIS 4.001/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.160% compared with Monday's rate at NIS 3.753/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.380% at NIS 4.007/€.

The shekel-dollar exchange rate is trading at last summer's low-levels despite major foreign currency purchases by the Bank of Israel.

The shekel has been strengthening in recent weeks despite foreign currency exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel. Yesterday the Bank of Israel reported that Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of January 2017 stood at $101.608 billion, up $3.16 billion from their level at the end of the previous month.

This is a record amount and the first time that the reserves have topped the $100 billion threshold. The increase was the result of: foreign currency purchases by the Bank of Israel in January totaling $50 million; a revaluation that increased the reserves by about $868 million; government transfers from abroad totaling about $2.214 billion; and private sector transfers of about $28 million. To this must be added at least $400 million in foreign currency purchases on February 1.

Israel's foreign currency reserves have risen from $90.5 billion at the end of 2015 to $101.6 billion today as the Bank of Israel seeks to help exporters by purchasing foreign currency and weakening the shekel.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016