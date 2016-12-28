search
Shekel firm despite BoI intervention

Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
28 Dec, 2016 12:57
The shekel-dollar rate has stabilized after yesterday's purchase of foreign currency by the Bank of Israel.

The shekel is firm against the dollar and against the euro today after losing ground yesterday following the intervention of the Bank of Israel on the foreign exchange markets yesterday by purchasing $300 million in foreign currency. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.09% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.847/$, and down 0.20% against the euro at NIS 4.012/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.812% compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.85/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.823% at NIS 4.02/€.

On Monday, the Bank of Israel Monetary Committee kept the interest rate unchanged at its historic low of 0.1%, as expected. The Bank of Israel's Research Department estimates that the interest rate will rise to 0.25% only during the fourth quarter of 2017 and to 0.5% in the second half of 2018. This compares with the US Fed's statement that it expects three interest rate hikes in 2017. Thus in all likelihood the rate gap between the shekel and dollar will widen in 2017, weakening the shekel against the dollar.

FXCM Israel said this morning, "After the weakening of the dollar in recent weeks against the shekel with the exchange rate nearly reaching NIS 3.80/$, the Bank of Israel intervened yesterday in trading to purchase $300 million in foreign currency. The intervention sharply boosted volatility in the market and the exchange rate jumped to NIS 3.87/$ before stabilizing at NIS 3.84-3.85/$. The strong reaction was in part due to thin trading due to the Christmas-New Year holidays on overseas markets and the timing was clearly a very calculated move by the Bank of Israel. The euro also soared above NIS 4/€."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 28, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

