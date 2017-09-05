Shekel gains against dollar and euro

The shekel is strengthening in Tel Aviv today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.52% at NIS 3.565/$ and down 0.58% against the euro at NIS 4.2398/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% at NIS 3.583/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.153% at 4.265/€.

As US markets return to full throttle after the Labor Day weekend, the shekel has begun September strongly, continuing the trends of the past week.

The shekel is stronger today as concerns about geopolitical unrest following recent rioting on the Temple Mount recede while in the political sphere there have been no new developments to suggest that an indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is moving any nearer despite ongoing police investigations. Regarding economics, despite negative inflation there seem to be no indicators that the Israeli economy is anything but robust and steadily growing.

On world markets the dollar is suffering from the US tensions with North Korea and there is a feeling that the euro may have peaked after its recent gains.

