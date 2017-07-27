Shekel gains on dollar as Fed leaves rate unchanged

The shekel is strengthening in foreign currency trading in Tel Aviv today against the dollar and weakening against the euro after the US Federal Reserve last night decided to keep the interest rate unchanged. Even though this decision was expected the dollar hit a new 13-month low against the basket of foreign currencies amid concerns about the Fed's comment that it would soon start reducing its bond holdings.

In morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.48% at NIS 3.553/$ and up 0.46% against the euro at NIS 4.176/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% at NIS 3.570/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.017% at 4.157/€.

After a brief lull yesterday, volatility has returned to the foreign currency trading market in Tel Aviv, although trading seems to be less influenced by the security tensions which weakened the shekel earlier in the week, as the Israelis and Palestinians negotiate over security arrangements at the Al Aksa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount.

