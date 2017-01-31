Shekel gains against dollar as markets wait for Trump

The shekel is strengthening against the dollar and weakening against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.55% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.764/$, and up 0.33% against the euro at NIS 4.037/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.342% compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.785/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.745% at NIS 4.024/€.

FXCM Israel said in its daily review this morning, "The shekel-dollar exchange rate has risen slightly from NIS 3.76/$, its lowest point against the shekel since December 3, due to better than expected US private consumption figures that were published yesterday. But the dollar is still at a disadvantage due to the negative effects of President Trump's executive orders, primarily the decision to prohibit entry of citizens from seven Muslim countries. This is a measure that has drawn tough responses even from allies of the US. In the fiscal arena, however, the new US president is yet to take any concrete steps and the markets are being to lose patience. The market had high expectations that President Trump would implement expansionist financial policies and take other steps to encourage growth but the markets are still waiting for him to fulfill his promises. So far Trump's actions have only created riots and concerns about trade wars and geopolitical instability."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 31, 2017

