search
Front > News

Shekel gains against dollar as markets wait for Trump

Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
31 Jan, 2017 12:06
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

FXCM Israel: So far President Trump's actions have only resulted in riots and concerns about trade wars and geopolitical instability.

The shekel is strengthening against the dollar and weakening against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.55% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.764/$, and up 0.33% against the euro at NIS 4.037/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.342% compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.785/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.745% at NIS 4.024/€.

FXCM Israel said in its daily review this morning, "The shekel-dollar exchange rate has risen slightly from NIS 3.76/$, its lowest point against the shekel since December 3, due to better than expected US private consumption figures that were published yesterday. But the dollar is still at a disadvantage due to the negative effects of President Trump's executive orders, primarily the decision to prohibit entry of citizens from seven Muslim countries. This is a measure that has drawn tough responses even from allies of the US. In the fiscal arena, however, the new US president is yet to take any concrete steps and the markets are being to lose patience. The market had high expectations that President Trump would implement expansionist financial policies and take other steps to encourage growth but the markets are still waiting for him to fulfill his promises. So far Trump's actions have only created riots and concerns about trade wars and geopolitical instability."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 31, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016