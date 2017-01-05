Shekel gains against dollar continue

For the second straight day, the shekel is strengthening against the dollar and weakening against the euro. In late morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.41% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.841/$, and up 0.78% against the euro at NIS 4.055/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.078% compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.857/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.387% at NIS 4.024/€.

FXCM Israel said this morning, "The shekel-dollar exchange rate is slightly correcting downwards to just below NIS 3.85/$ in parallel to a similar correction to the dollar on world markets. However, the dollar is still maintaining its strength due to the expected swifter growth of the US economy as a result of the expansionist fiscal policies that President Donald Trump is expected to implement. The minutes of the last US Fed meeting, which were published yesterday, also expressed this economic expectation with the Fed reiterating its forecast of three interest rate hikes in 2017. However, the Fed also expressed concerns about too sharp an appreciation in the value of the dollar and this has caused traders to realize profits while the dollar has weakened somewhat."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 5, 2017

