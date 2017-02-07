Shekel gains against dollar halted

The shekel is weakening against the dollar but continues to strengthen against the euro. In late morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was up 0.15% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.753/$, and down 0.58% against the euro at NIS 3.999/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.346% compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.747/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.431% at NIS 4.023/€.

FXCM Israel said in its daily review this morning, "The negative momentum of the dollar against the shekel continued through last night with the shekel-dollar exchange rate falling to NIS 3.74/$ and threatening to reach the low point of NIS 3.73-3.74/$ of the August-October 2016 period. Falling that far could signal the start of a long-term trend. It's likely that in this range we will see the intervention of the Bank of Israel to halt the slide. The dollar is under siege worldwide as the global markets wait for President Trump to implement his election promises on lowering taxes, increasing government expenditure and easing regulation. Markets are beginning to believe that while there has been a flood of executive orders since trump was elected, executing economic measures may prove to be more complex."

