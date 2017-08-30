Shekel gains despite unchanged interest rate

The shekel is strengthening in Tel Aviv today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.16% at NIS 3.571/$ and down 0.87% against the euro at NIS 4.267/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate t down 0.112% at NIS 3.577/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.796% at 4.305/€.

The shekel is stronger today even though yesterday, the Bank of Israel Monetary Committee kept the interest rate unchanged at its historic low of 0.1% for the 30th consecutive month. The Bank of Israel had been talking about two interest rate hikes in the second half of next year but with inflation at -0.7% in the past 12 months, well below the government target range of 1%-3%, there is concern that these hikes might be postponed. To emphasize this the Bank of Israel said in its interest rate announcement, "The Monetary Committee intends to maintain the accommodative policy as long as necessary in order to entrench the inflation environment within the target range."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 30, 2017

