Shekel gains ground

The shekel is strengthening in foreign currency trading in Tel Aviv today against the dollar and against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.53% at NIS 3.599/$ and down 0.44% against the euro at NIS 4.249/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.138% at NIS 3.618/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.240% at 4.268/€.

After weakening over the last month due to concerns that the negative inflation environment will weigh on the Bank of Israel's decision to raise interest rates next year, the shekel seems to have stabilized at its current level. The geopolitical concerns, which were raised during the Temple Mount tension, seem to have passed although the investigations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the accompanying political concerns remain.

