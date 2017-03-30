search
Front > News

Shekel gains ground again

Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
30 Mar, 2017 11:10
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

FXCM Israel: The shekel-dollar rate is exposed to further falls.

The shekel is strengthening against the dollar and against the euro today. In morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.27% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.615/$, and down 0.57% against the euro at 3.90/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.249% compared with Tuesday's rate at NIS 3.625/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.326% at NIS 3.912/€.

FXCM Israel said in its daily review this morning, "After the shekel-dollar exchange rate fell earlier this week to the lowest rate since September 2014, it recovered somewhat yesterday to around NIS 3.62/$. From a technical point of view, only rising above NIS 3.66/$ will see the dollar recover from the low-point created of NIS 3.60/$ and until then the exchange rate is exposed to continued falls. Worldwide the dollar has moved up from the low levels it reached after Trump's failure to cancel Obama's health reforms and it seems that this process has been fully realized. The dollar has found support from the weakening of the euro amid reports that the ECB is hesitating about changing policy out of concern about a harsh reaction by the markets nd this makes tangible the gap in interest expectations between the dollar and the euro."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 30, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016