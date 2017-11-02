Shekel gains more ground against dollar

The shekel is again strengthening against the dollar and is firm against the euro today. This is the fourth straight trading session this week in which the shekel has gained ground against the dollar. In morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.26% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.504/$, and down 0.10% against the euro at 4.077/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.227% from yesterday at NIS 3.513/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.349% at 4.081/€.

The dollar is slightly weaker on global markets after the US Federal Reserve decided to hold interest rates, as expected. This has allowed the shekel to continue pushing the dollar back towards the key NIS 3.50/$ threshold.

