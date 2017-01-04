Shekel halts depreciation against dollar

The shekel is strengthening against the dollar and weakening against the euro today, ending its depreciation against the US currency over the past week. In late morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.30% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.849/$, and up 0.32% against the euro at NIS 4.022/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.812% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.85/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.823% at NIS 4.02/€.

FXCM Israel said this morning, "after treading water and correcting at the end of 2016, the dollar began 2017 strongly, in Israel and worldwide. The shekel-dollar exchange rate climbed to a peak of NIS 3.87/$, and worldwide the dollar index was at a 14-month high and it is likely that we are seeing the continued momentum of the dollar that began after the election of Donald Trump, on the expectations that the new president would implement expansionist fiscal policies and on the belief that there will be interest rate hikes by the US Fed in 2017. The year also opened well for the dollar with good manufacturing forecasts. There is no doubt that long traders on the dollar would have been encouraged by the Bank of Israel's intervention last week, and the next target is NIS 3.90/$ at the upper limit of the trading band."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 4, 2017

