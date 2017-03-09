search
Shekel loses ground

Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
9 Mar, 2017 13:45
FXCM Israel: The market has priced in a 90% likelihood that the US Fed will again raise interest rates this month.

The shekel is weakening against the dollar and against the euro today. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was up 0.23% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.693/$, and up 0.24% against the euro at 3.898/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.190% compared with Tuesday's rate at NIS 3.684/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.044% at NIS 3.888/€.

FXCM Israel said in its daily review this morning, "The shekel-dollar exchange rate has climbed to around NIS 3.69/$ due to the strengthening of the dollar on world markets after publication of unexpectedly high data of 298,000 new jobs in the US private sector in February. This strong figure strengthens the belief that the US Fed will raise the interest rate at its meeting this month. The market is currently pricing in a 90% likelihood of a rate hike and this puts the dollar at risk. Such a high pricing could lead to a plunge in the dollar if the Fed eventually decides not to raise the interest rate. On a technical level, the dollar is still under pressure against the shekel and while it is trading below NIS 3.70/$, the tendency is for the rate to fall."

