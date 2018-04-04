Shekel loses more ground against dollar

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and against the euro. In morning inter-bank trading, on light trading volumes because of the Passover holiday, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.34% against the dollar at NIS 3.53/$ and up 0.11% against the euro at NIS 4.34/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.114% from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.518/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.152% at 4.335/€.

The dollar is stronger on global markets and has pushed the shekel to levels not seen and then only briefly in mid-February and before that in December. There are growing concerns that Israel's inflation rate at 0.2% over the past 12 months is not moving towards the government target range of 1%-3% that would allow the Bank of Israel to raise the interest rate from its historic low of 0.1%, where it has sat for over three years.

