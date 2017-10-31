Shekel maintains rebound

The shekel is again strengthening against the dollar and the euro today. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.28% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.518/$, and down 0.28% against the euro at 4.092/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.198% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.528/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.204% at 4.104/€.

The shekel is robust, especially against the euro due to cuts in asset purchased by the European Central Bank, and worrying political developments such as the rise of the far right, the Catalan impasse and the continuing Brexit saga. The dollar is strong due to President Trump's proposed tax cuts but has not been able to sustain last week's rally against the shekel. The Israeli currency remains strong with all the basic economic indicators in the country looking good - steady growth, low unemployment and even inflation rising towards the bottom of the government's 1%-3% range.

