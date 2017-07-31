Shekel opens stronger against dollar

The shekel is strengthening in foreign currency trading in Tel Aviv today against the dollar and stable against the euro after the US Federal Reserve last night decided to keep the interest rate unchanged.

In morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.27% at NIS 3.5503/$ and down 0.03% against the euro at NIS 4.162/€.

On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.084% at NIS 3.560/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.094% at 4.164/€.

The shekel seems settled after losing ground over the past few weeks because of the unexpected 0.7% fall in the June Consumer Price Index, which cast doubt over the Bank of Israel's plan for two interest rate hikes in 2018. The geopolitical unrest due to tensions over the Temple Mount, which now seem to be resolved, also hurt the shekel.

It is now the dollar that is struggling on world markets. Political uncertainty and disappointing economic data are weighing on the dollar. The uninspiring data cast doubt on the Fed's plan for further rate hikes this year.

