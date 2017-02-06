Shekel rally maintains momentum

The shekel is stronger against the dollar and against the euro today. In late morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.32% from Friday's representative rate at NIS 3.748/$, and down 0.25% against the euro at NIS 4.032/€.
On Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.0053% lower by the Bank of Israel, at NIS 3.76/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.637% lower, at NIS 4.0399/€.
FXCM Israel said in its daily review this morning, "The shekel-dollar exchange rate continues to slide downwards and is being traded below the NIS 3.75/$ threshold. On a technical level, the two currencies are testing the low-levels between August and October 2016 around NIS 3.73-74/$. It's possible that major support at this level will help to halt the slide. On the other hand, breaking below this level could hint at the start of a long term fall."
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 6, 2017
