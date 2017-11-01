Shekel rally continues

The shekel is again strengthening against the dollar and the euro for the third straight trading session this week. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.3% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.511/$, and down 0.24% against the euro at 4.086/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.25% from Monday's rate at NIS 3.521/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.193% at 4.096/€.

Having lost ground for most of last week against the dollar, the shekel has rebounded this week and is pushing the dollar back towards the key NIS 3.50/$ rate. The shekel-dollar exchange rate has been extremely stable over the past six months moving around in the NIS 3.48-3.62/$ range. The shekel gained 0.5% against the dollar during October.

Over this period the shekel-euro rate has been less stable. The shekel has gained 1.5% against the euro in October and over 4% against the euro over the past two months due to cuts in assets purchased by the European Central Bank, and worrying political developments such as the rise of the far right, the Catalan impasse and the continuing Brexit saga.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 1, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017