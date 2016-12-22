search
Shekel rally continues on dollar profit taking

22 Dec, 2016 12:35
FXCM Israel: The widening interest rate gap between the dollar and shekel supports the strengthening of the dollar in 2017.

The shekel is strengthening for the third successive day against the dollar and is firm against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.35% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.817/$, and down 0.03% against the euro at NIS 3.993/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.674% compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.83/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.205% at NIS 3.994/€.

This is the first time that the euro has fallen below NIS 4/€ since January 2003. The euro is struggling now because of increased terror in Europe, Brexit and more recently the ECB's decision to continue monetary expansion policies and the US Federal reserve's decision to raise interest rates. Yesterday, Manufacturers Association of Israel chairman Shraga Brosh asked Minister of Finance to prepare an aid package for exporters who are struggling with the strength of the shekel against the euro. The devaluation of the euro hits Israeli exporters hard with more than 33% of exports sold in Europe.

Since the beginning of the year, the shekel has strengthened 2.5% against the dollar and 18% against sterling.

On the dollar, FXCM Israel said this morning, "The shekel-dollar exchange rate continues to correct sharply downwards to around NIS 3.82/$ from a peak of NIS 3.88/$ earlier this week. The dollar rally has also halted worldwide due to profit taking by traders. The correction of the dollar might continue with NIS 3.80/$ the next major support point. However, looking ahead to 2017, the widening gap between US interest rates and the rates of the major currencies and the shekel supports a continued strengthening of the dollar in the coming months.

