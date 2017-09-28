Shekel rebounds, halting slide against dollar

The shekel is strengthening against the dollar and against the euro today. In morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.54% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.527/$, and down 0.23% against the euro at 4.153/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.539% at NIS 3.546/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.132% at 4.162/€.

The shekel has halted the slide against the dollar and continues trading in the NIS 3.50-3.60/$ trading band, which has been the consistent trend since late May. There are no clear indications where the shekel might go in the near future. The interest rate gap between the shekel and the dollar is likely to widen in the near future with US Fed Reserve chair Janet Yellen committed to more rate hikes while the Bank of Israel is not expected to raise the interest rate above its historic low of 0.25% until the second half of 2018, and only then if Israel's negative inflation of the past four years returns to the positive 1%-3% range.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 28, 2017

