Shekel resumes gains against dollar

The shekel is strengthening against the dollar but weakening against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.42% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.738/$, and up 0.2% against the euro at NIS 4.003/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.027% compared with Tuesday's rate at NIS 3.754/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.312% at NIS 3.995/€.

FXCM Israel said in its daily review this morning, "The shekel-dollar exchange rate remains under downward pressure and has been trading below NIS 3.74/$ over the past day due to the weakness of the dollar on world markets. The fall in US government bond yields in the past few days reflects the loss of patience by investors with President Trump and the expectations, which have so far been disappointed, that the new president would introduce fiscal expansion. That was why the dollar strengthened after Trump's election, and the longer such an initiative is delayed, the more investors will reduce their exposure to the dollar."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017