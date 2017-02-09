search
Front > News

Shekel resumes gains against dollar

Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
9 Feb, 2017 12:13
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

FXCM Israel: The dollar is weakening on world markets as investors lose patience with President Trump's delay in introducing fiscal expansion.

The shekel is strengthening against the dollar but weakening against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.42% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.738/$, and up 0.2% against the euro at NIS 4.003/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.027% compared with Tuesday's rate at NIS 3.754/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.312% at NIS 3.995/€.

FXCM Israel said in its daily review this morning, "The shekel-dollar exchange rate remains under downward pressure and has been trading below NIS 3.74/$ over the past day due to the weakness of the dollar on world markets. The fall in US government bond yields in the past few days reflects the loss of patience by investors with President Trump and the expectations, which have so far been disappointed, that the new president would introduce fiscal expansion. That was why the dollar strengthened after Trump's election, and the longer such an initiative is delayed, the more investors will reduce their exposure to the dollar."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016