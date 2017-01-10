Shekel strengthens against dollar

The shekel is strengthening against the dollar and weakening against the euro. In late morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.22% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.841/$, and up 0.52% against the euro at NIS 4.055/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.156% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.849/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.542% at NIS 4.052/€.

FXCM Israel said this morning, "The shekel-dollar exchange rate continues to tread water at the NIS 3.84/$ level in a period with most major events or major fundamental causes for change. On world markets the dollar has retreated slightly against major safe haven currencies as appetite for risk is reduced by UK Prime Minister's comments about Brexit and her country's difficulties in leaving the EU. We see a direct correlation at the start of the year between sentiment on stock markets and the value of the dollar and the US bond market. We are likely to see the shekel-dollar exchange rate continue to tread water in the NIS 3.80-3.90/$ band."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 10, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017