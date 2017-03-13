search
Front > News

Shekel strengthens against dollar at opening

Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
13 Mar, 2017 10:06
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Despite good US jobs figures and expectations of an interest rate hike, the US dollar has weakened globally and locally.

The shekel is mixed against the major currencies this morning. The shekel-dollar exchange rate is currently down 0.52% in comparison with Friday's representative rate, at NIS 3.6588/$, while the shekel-euro rate is up 0.38%, at NIS 3.9159/€.

FXCM Israel says in its market review this morning, "Despite the positive jobs numbers in the US and the expectations that the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates at its meeting this month, the dollar-shekel pair has not managed to correct upwards and is traded below NIS 3.67/$. The employment report released in the US on Friday - the first under President Donald Trump – did show 235,000 jobs added, which was more than expected, and a fall in unemployment to 4.7%, but the dollar nevertheless weakened on world markets and locally because of the hourly earnings figures which indicated lower than expected growth (0.2% instead of 0.3%), which in turn lowers inflation projections.

"This week's main event is the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee in the US. The market is pricing in a 93% probability of an interest rate rise, in the wake of remarks by senior Federal Reserve officials in recent weeks, headed by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, and the positive macro figures. Until not long ago the prevailing view on the financial markets was that the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates until the second half of this year. Given the unambiguous current forecasts, should the Federal Reserve disappoint market expectations the US dollar will be exposed to a substantial fall."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 13, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016