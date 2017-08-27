Shekel stronger against dollar after Yellen's speech

The shekel is strengthening in Tel Aviv today against the dollar and weakening sharply against the euro. In futures contracts, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.46% at NIS 3.5796/$ and up 1.65% against the euro at NIS 4.3113/€.

On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.083% at NIS 3.596/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.066% at 4.242/€.

The dollar has lost ground worldwide after Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen failed to mention monetary policy in her keynote address at the central bankers conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This was interpreted as a cooling off on future interest rate hikes. Yellen was also critical of President Trump's plans to ease financial regulations and this may cost her the nomination for a second term.

The shekel-dollar rate is now consolidating its position below NIS 3.6/$. Yellen's speech boosted the euro, which is now trading at its highest level against the shekel since June 2016.

