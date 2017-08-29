Shekel stronger against dollar, weaker against euro

The shekel is strengthening in Tel Aviv today against the dollar and weakening against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.20% at NIS 3.574/$ and up 0.90% against the euro at NIS 4.309/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.417% at NIS 3.581/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.693% at 4.271/€.

The trend of the past week continues with the shekel gaining against the dollar but depreciating against the euro. On world markets, the dollar is at its lowest point since January 2015. There are concerns about the economic impact of Hurricane Harvey, which has flooded Houston, the country's fourth largest city. The missile sent by North Korea over Japan has also stoked fears of renewed tensions between the US and North Korea. Moreover, last week US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen did not mention monetary policy during her keynote address to central bank heads in Jackson Hole, Wyoming - an omission interpreted as a cooling on more interest rate hikes in the near future.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017