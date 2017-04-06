Shekel stronger ahead of BoI rate decision

The shekel is strengthening against the dollar and against the euro today. This afternoon the Bank of Israel Monetary Committee will announce the interest rate for May, which is expected to remain unchanged at 0.1%. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.27% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.643/$, and down 0.37% against the euro at 3.886/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.192% compared with Tuesday's rate at NIS 3.653/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.482% at NIS 3.912/€.

Yesterday the Bank of Israel reported that it had purchased $1.6 billion in foreign currency in March in its efforts to weaken the shekel and assist exporters.

FXCM Israel said in its daily review today, "The shekel-dollar exchange rate has climbed to a level of NIS 3.65/$, the highest since March 15. But only rising above NIS 3.66-3.67/$ will mark a major turning point and encourage more traders to join the correction. Yesterday the Bank of Israel published details about its foreign exchange reserves, revealing that it had purchased more foreign currency than in any month since June 2015 in its efforts to halt the appreciation of the shekel, and it's possible that this aggressive move has made its mark. Today the Bank of Israel is expected to keep the interest rate unchanged but any remarks by Governor Dr. Karnit Flug about the exchange rate and the intentions of the Bank could stir up volatility in the shekel-dollar exchange rate.

