search
Front > News

Shekel stronger ahead of BoI rate decision

Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
6 Apr, 2017 12:42
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

FXCM Israel: the Bank of Israel bought more foreign currency in March than in any month since June 2015.

The shekel is strengthening against the dollar and against the euro today. This afternoon the Bank of Israel Monetary Committee will announce the interest rate for May, which is expected to remain unchanged at 0.1%. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.27% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.643/$, and down 0.37% against the euro at 3.886/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.192% compared with Tuesday's rate at NIS 3.653/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.482% at NIS 3.912/€.

Yesterday the Bank of Israel reported that it had purchased $1.6 billion in foreign currency in March in its efforts to weaken the shekel and assist exporters.

FXCM Israel said in its daily review today, "The shekel-dollar exchange rate has climbed to a level of NIS 3.65/$, the highest since March 15. But only rising above NIS 3.66-3.67/$ will mark a major turning point and encourage more traders to join the correction. Yesterday the Bank of Israel published details about its foreign exchange reserves, revealing that it had purchased more foreign currency than in any month since June 2015 in its efforts to halt the appreciation of the shekel, and it's possible that this aggressive move has made its mark. Today the Bank of Israel is expected to keep the interest rate unchanged but any remarks by Governor Dr. Karnit Flug about the exchange rate and the intentions of the Bank could stir up volatility in the shekel-dollar exchange rate.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017