Shekel stronger as US growth hits 3-year low

The shekel is strengthening against the dollar and against the euro today. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.41% from Friday's representative rate at NIS 3.604/$ and down 0.16% against the euro at 3.933/€.

On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.48% at NIS 3.619/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.768% at NIS 3.9395/€.

The dollar has been weakened by poor first quarter growth figures of just 0.7% in the US – a three year low. Consumer spending figures have reached a standstill. Meanwhile in Europe, matters do not bode well for Brexit talks after a meeting between British Prime Minister Theresa May and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker with both sides entrenched in positions that suggest compromise on exit terms will be difficult to reach.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 3, 2017

