search
Front > News

Shekel stronger as US growth hits 3-year low

Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
3 May, 2017 12:17
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The US economy grew by just 0.7% in the first quarter of 2017.

The shekel is strengthening against the dollar and against the euro today. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.41% from Friday's representative rate at NIS 3.604/$ and down 0.16% against the euro at 3.933/€.

On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.48% at NIS 3.619/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.768% at NIS 3.9395/€.

The dollar has been weakened by poor first quarter growth figures of just 0.7% in the US – a three year low. Consumer spending figures have reached a standstill. Meanwhile in Europe, matters do not bode well for Brexit talks after a meeting between British Prime Minister Theresa May and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker with both sides entrenched in positions that suggest compromise on exit terms will be difficult to reach.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
Shekels Photo: Shutterstock
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017