Shekel weakening after Yellen boosts dollar

The shekel is weakening against the dollar and against the euro today. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was up 0.39% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.541/$, and up 0.13% against the euro at 4.162/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.427% at NIS 3.527/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.328% at 4.157/€.

The dollar was given an enormous boost on global markets yesterday when US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen backed a continued policy of interest rate hikes.

Last week the shekel-dollar rate had looked set to sink below NIS 3.50/$ after the 0.3% rise in the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) had put the Bank of Israel's planned rate hikes in 2018 back on track in the hope that the country's negative inflation rate will become a thing of the past.

