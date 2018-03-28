Shekel weakening amid lingering trade war tensions

The shekel is weakening today against both the dollar and the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.30% against the dollar at NIS 3.498/$ and up 0.14% against the euro at NIS 4.332/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.115% from Monday's exchange rate at NIS 3.487/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.164% at 4.326/€.

The dollar is stronger on global markets despite lingering concerns of a trade war between the US and China after the former imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum and the later also introduced import restrictions.

Meanwhile, last week's US Federal Reserve interest rate hike has widened the interest rate gap between the shekel and the dollar and there are concerns that the gap will only get wider. The Bank of Israel might be unable to raise interest in Israel later this year from its historic low of 0.1% because inflation is still well below 1% per year.

