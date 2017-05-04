Shekel firm after BoI buys foreign currency

The shekel is weakening against the dollar and against the euro today. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was up 0.11% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.617/$ and up 0.18% against the euro at 3.948/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.166% compared with last Friday's rate (before the Independence Day/ Memorial day holiday) at NIS 3.613/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.051% at NIS 3.942/€.

The Bank of Israel intervened yesterday to stop the shekel-dollar exchange rate falling below NIS 3.60/$ to help exporters by buying several hundred million dollar in foreign currency.

Lior Faust, head of the foreign currency desk at Leumi Capital Markets said, "It seems that NIS 3.60/$ is interesting for the markets because that is the level which the Bank of Israel wants to maintain, crossing below that level would bring about a swift slide downwards."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 4, 2017

