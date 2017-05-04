Shekel firm after BoI buys foreign currency

The shekel is weakening against the dollar and against the euro today. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was up 0.11% from yesterday's representative rate at NIS 3.617/$ and up 0.18% against the euro at 3.948/€.
Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.166% compared with last Friday's rate (before the Independence Day/ Memorial day holiday) at NIS 3.613/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.051% at NIS 3.942/€.
The Bank of Israel intervened yesterday to stop the shekel-dollar exchange rate falling below NIS 3.60/$ to help exporters by buying several hundred million dollar in foreign currency.
Lior Faust, head of the foreign currency desk at Leumi Capital Markets said, "It seems that NIS 3.60/$ is interesting for the markets because that is the level which the Bank of Israel wants to maintain, crossing below that level would bring about a swift slide downwards."
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 4, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments