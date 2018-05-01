Shekel weaker amid regional tensions

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.69% against the dollar at NIS 3.6127/$ and up 0.21% against the euro at 4.348/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.250% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.588/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.104% at 4.339/€.

The dollar index against the world's major currencies is at a four month high with the interest rate gap set to widen between the dollar and euro-zone as the US Federal Reserve plans several more rate hikes this year.

At the same time growing tensions between Israel and Iran following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's revelations about Iran's alleged clandestine nuclear program have ramped up concerns about a potential conflict. The passing of a new law by the Knesset allowing the prime minister and defense minister to declare war in extreme situations has only added to the concerns.

The shekel-dollar rate has risen above NIS 3.60/$ for the first time since August 2017.

