Shekel weaker as dollar gains on world markets

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and strengthening against the euro. In morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.49% against the dollar at NIS 3.586/$ and down 0.92% against the euro at 4.137/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% at NIS 3.568/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.115% at 4.176/€.

The dollar is strong on world markets as investors seek a safe haven due to currency crises in Turkey and Argentina and the political uncertainty in Italy. The situation in Italy has hit the euro and the strength of the dollar and weakness of the euro is reflected in forex trading in Tel Aviv.

Yesterday the Bank of Israel Monetary Committee kept the interest rate unchanged at its historic low of 0.1%. This was no surprise as the rate has been unchanged since March 2015 and is not expected to rise until the final quarter of 2018.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 29, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018