Shekel weaker as dollar rallies

The dollar is stronger on world markets as US GDP growth forecasts are revised upwards and tensions ease with North Korea.
The shekel is weakening in Tel Aviv today against the dollar and strengthening against the euro as the dollar rallies on world foreign currency markets. In morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.35% at NIS 3.587/$ and down 0.18% against the euro at NIS 4.264/€.
Yesterday, set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.084% at NIS 3.574/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.780% at 4.268/€.
After taking a battering in recent weeks the dollar is stronger on world markets with US GDP growth forecasts raised to 3% and tensions easing with North Korea. The euro is weaker on profit taking while the shekel is plagued by concerns about Israel's deepening negative inflation.
