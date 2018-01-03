Shibolet, Raved Magriso merge to become top 5 law firm

Two leading Israeli law firms have merged to form a top five law firm. Shibolet & Co. and Raved Magriso Benkel & Co. have announced that they have merged as of the end of 2011.

Shibolet & Co. was ranked as Israel's 11th largest law firm in 2017 by Dun's 100 with 229 partners, associates and articled clerks. Raved Magriso Benkel & Co was ranked 28th with 93 partners, associates and articled clerks.

In the past few years, Israel's law firm sector has been characterized by such mergers between the country's largest law firms.

