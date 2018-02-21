Shlomo Filber signs state's witness agreement

Shlomo Filber, the director general of the Ministry of Communications, who is under suspension, last night signed a state's witness agreement. At this stage the details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Filber is under arrest and as a key figure in Case 4000 and the Ministry of Communications, he has information regarding all the favors demanded by the Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) owner Shaul Elovitz from the government and everything that was received in exchange (in police parlance the bribe) that was paid or offered.

Under the circumstances it is clear that Filber's testimony will be critical for Elovitz and the other suspects including Bezeq CEO Stella Handler but the telecom's executives aren't the only ones with much to fear, there are also the government figures who received the alleged bribes. Among them could be Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has yet to be questioned by police. Filber is one of Netanyahu's closest confidantes and his testimony could be decisive in incriminating the prime minister.

Filber's attorney Adv. Dror Arad-Ayalon declined to comment on the developments.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 21, 2018

