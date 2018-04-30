Shlomo Rodav appointed Bezeq chairperson

The appointment of Shlomo Rodav as chairperson of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd.'s (TASE: BEZQ) board of directors was approved unanimously today. Rodav's appointment is effective immediately. He will replace David Granot, who has been Bezeq's acting chairperson since June 2017.

This will be Rodav's second term as Bezeq chairperson; his first term ended in 2011.

Rodav is faced with many tasks in rebuilding the entire Bezeq group. The company's new board of directors will demand stabilization of the group and putting it back on the rails, following a very difficult year that took a big toll on the entire group's performance.

Upon being appointed, Rodav said, "I am very glad to return to the job of chairperson of Bezeq, and to be part of Israel's best and leading communications group. Together with the group's employees in each of its companies, we will fulfill all of the difficult tasks before us."

Granot said, "During my short, but incomparably intensive, period as acting chairperson of Bezeq, I gained a profound understanding of the group, its activity, and its business. This is an excellent company, the leader in its field, and one of the best in the Israeli economy. I am convinced that Rodav, together with the new board of directors, will lead it on the right path to continued success."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 30, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018