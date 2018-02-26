Shlomo Rodav returning as Bezeq chair

Shlomo Rodav is returning to Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ). As first reported in "Globes", Rodav is expected to be appointed chairman of the company. Tamir Cohen, who manages Naty Saidoff's business affairs in Israel, has been appointed a director at Bezeq, as has Doron Turgeman, CEO of Eurocom subsidiary Internet Gold. They replace the directors representing the Elovitch family who announced their resignations yesterday: Shaul Elovitch, his son Or, and his daughter-in-law Orna Elovitch.

Their resignations come in the wake of developments in Case 4000, the investigation into Shaul Elovitch's conduct as controlling shareholder of Bezeq and his allegedly corrupt relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was also minister of communications at the time that the events under investigation took place. They also follow Saidoff's imminent takeover of Eurocom, Bezeq's ultimate holding company. Although the takeover has not yet been completed, Tamir Cohen is being appointed a director, and he is expected to play a prominent role in whatever way things play out at Bezeq following completion.

Rodav is returning for a second spell as chairman of Bezeq. In his first, he was appointed to stabilize the company and rebuild it after it underwent a severe crisis in the affair of the options received by then CEO Jacob Gelbard, and the Israel Securities Authority's demand that Gelbard should be replaced. Rodav reorganized Bezeq, and he is very familiar with the group and the challenges it faces. His appointment should therefore have a beneficial effect on the group's performance.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 26, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018