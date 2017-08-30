Shufersal also launches private label cola in cans

After launching cola beverages under its private label, the Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) chain is extending its new product to include cola in cans. The 250-milliliter cans will have a special graphic design.

Shufersal said that the cans were being launched in the wake of the success of the bottle launch. The chain reported that tens of thousands of customers had already selected Shufersal Cola, buying family-sized packs in the first week of the launch.

The Shufersal Cola can series includes 250-milliliter cans of sugar-free diet cola offered to consumers for NIS 2.40, 30% less than the leading brand in the category. A special launch bargain will include five cans of Shufersal Cola for NIS 10.

Shufersal is launching its cola in cooperation with Dydo Drinco, a veteran Japanese company founded in 1975, which mainly develops, manufactures, and sells beverages, while maintaining high standards of quality and innovation.

Shufersal Cola is being manufactured by DyDo Drinco subsidiary Della Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret, founded in 2001, which has a manufacturing site in Turkey with BRC quality and ISO 22000 certification. The Della Gida plant combines the technology, development capabilities, and quality of the parent company with a geographic location that facilitates efficient shipping to Europe and Israel.

