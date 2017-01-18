search
Shufersal recalls frozen vegetables on listeria fears

Shufersal frozen vegetables
18 Jan, 2017 15:54
Michal Raz-Chaimovich

The suspected presence of the bacteria was discovered in laboratory tests carried out after the product was already on the shelves.

The Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) supermarket chain today announced the recall of its own brand of frozen green peas and carrots, due to concern about the presence of listeria bacteria.

The product involved is 800-gram packages made in Belgium by Ardo with a 7296073224907 product code and a July 2018 sell-by date.

The suspected presence of bacteria was discovered in laboratory tests carried out after the product was already on the shelves, and after previous tests showed nothing amiss.

In its announcement, Shufersal said, "The product is frozen, and is consumed after being boiled. The risk of bacteria being present when the consumer eats the product is therefore low."

The chain is nevertheless calling on consumers to avoid consuming the product. Customers who have purchased it can ask for their money back.

Company call centers can be contacted at 1-800-68-68-68, and Shufersal can also be contacted through its website.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 18, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

